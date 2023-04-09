You are here: HomeNews2023 04 09Article 1746161

Politics of Sunday, 9 April 2023

'We won’t hand over power' comment: NDC top guns 'fire' Bryan Acheampong

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Sammy Gyamfi, Joseph Yamin, George Opare Addo (NDC members) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Sammy Gyamfi, Joseph Yamin, George Opare Addo (NDC members)

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern region, Bryan Acheampong, on April 08, 2023, is quoted to have said the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go into to the election fully prepared.

Bryan Acheampong's remark has enraged many well-meaning Ghanaians, particularly some executives and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

According to them, Bryan Acheampong's remark has the potential to disrupt the country's peace and arouse conflict.

Among the people who have condemned Bryan Acheampon's remarks include; Sammy Gyamfi the National Communications officer of the NDC, George Opare Addo the National Youth Organizer of the NDC, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Joseph Yamin the National Organizer of the NDC among others.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, “the statement by Bryan Acheampong only accentuates the lawlessness and arrogance being displayed by the duty-bearers of Ghana today.”

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added that Bryan Acheampong should take a lesson from the past, where state officials’ pronouncements have sparked wars and civil unrest.

In addition to that, the National Organizer of the NDC, Joseph Yamin also cautioned that the NPP should reconsider its plans if they want to employ dubious tactics to win power in 2024 since the NDC will in no way permit such a circumstance to materialize.

