We won’t fail you – NAPO assures Ghanaians of a turnaround

General News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known in politics as NAPO, has acknowledged that times are indeed hard in Ghana.



However, he is optimistic that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will work hard at making life better for the people of Ghana in the coming days.



NAPO revealed that the Ghanaian economy will be given a solid footing in the last two years of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration with measures being put in place.



“We have two years to redeem our image for Ghanaians. I’m telling you that by the time we will get to 2024, you’ll come and say that we promised to make life better for four years and not for just two years. 2024 election will be an interesting one,” he said.



Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, while comparing John Dramani Mahama to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, said no Ghanaian will choose Mahama over Bawumia on any day.



He indicated that, unlike John Mahama who has been tainted with corruption, indecision and incompetence, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia can never be tagged.



He says if a comparative analysis is done on the two individuals, it will be difficult to choose John Mahama.