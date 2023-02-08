We won’t countenance any more bad governance – Ato Forson

Politics of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The new Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has indicated that the NDC caucus will not countenance any bad governance from the Akufo-Addo-led government.



In his maiden speech to Parliament as a Minority Leader, Dr. Ato Forson said the minority will offer fair and unbiased, balanced, consultative, and principled leadership to ensure the Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia's government account in a manner that helps deliver public goods.



“To you my colleagues in the Minority Caucus, we pledge to offer fair and unbiased, balanced, consultative, and principled leadership in our journey to broaden the frontiers of Parliamentary oversight and hold the Akufo-Addo & Alhaji Bawumia government to account in a manner that helps deliver public goods," he said.



He thanked the party and colleagues for allowing him to serve, and also commended Haruna Iddrisu for his distinguished public service since 2017.



“In January 7, 2009, I took the first step in this very chamber towards becoming a representative for the people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam and contributing my quota to Ghana’s Parliamentary Democracy. Fourteen years on, from a fresh legislator, I have the unique honour of being entrusted with the leadership of the Minority Caucus in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



“I wish to convey our profound gratitude to my party, the great National Democratic Congress, and our colleagues on the Minority side for this opportunity to serve at an even higher level and help shape the trajectory of this Parliament. I want to express on behalf of my colleagues, our profound appreciation and thanks to the immediate past Minority Leader and my senior brother, the Hon Haruna Iddrisu, for his many years of distinguished public service and his sterling leadership of the Caucus since 2017,” he said.



NYA/WA



