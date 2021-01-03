General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

We won’t beg you to cover our programs – Sam George to media

play videoMember of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

Sam George, the Member of Parliament of Ningo-Prampram has launched another attack on the media, insisting that the National Democratic Congress will not beg media houses who choose to boycott their activities.



Sam George in a Neat FM interview justified the attacks of the party on the media and sought to downplay the role of the media in the party’s exploits.



He said media houses owe their listeners and viewers a responsibility to report on all things including activities of the NDC.



Sam George criticized some media houses for churning out false information about the election and said the party was right in calling out those media stations.



He maintained that the media, like every other institution or person is not above reproach and that when they go wrong, it ought to be pointed out to them.



“If you think you won’t come and cover NDC press conference, that’s your editorial policy. We won’t beg you to cover our programs. You have a responsibility to your listeners to show them all sides of the news and leave your listeners to make their judgement. Because if you’ve done something and we are confronting you, you think you are above reprimand?”



“The media can call out everyone and criticize but you don’t want us to call you out when you go wrong. The media is not above reproach. If some media houses have in some instances gone wrong, you think we should keep quiet? If for that reason, you won’t cover our programs, then fine but the Ghanaian people will know”.



The Director of Communications of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi criticized some media houses for doing the bidding of the New Patriotic Party during the collation of votes in the 2020 elections.



Sammy Gyamfi lashed out at those media houses for not being fair and balanced in their reportage on the elections.









