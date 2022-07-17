We won’t apologise for IMF bailout; did you apologise for dumsor? - Blay to NDC

Politics of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The outgoing National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay, has given the strongest indications that the party will, in no way, apologise to Ghanaians for seeking an economic bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



According to him, the party is not in the position to offer any such apology to the Ghanaian people, as demanded by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr Blay gave this indication while speaking in an interview at the party’s National Delegates Conference to elect national officers held at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region.



Mr Blay stressed that it will never happen.



He was categorical that the party will not apologise for the decision it took to seek an economic bailout from the IMF.



He questioned whether the NDC, led by former President John Dramani Mahama, ever apologised for plunging the country into total darkness (Dumsor).



“They did not apologise for Dumsor, why are they seeking an apology from us for going to the IMF”, he said.



“This was an economy that was doing well and marvelously well but for the Covid-19 pandemic and Russian-Ukraine war”, he said.



Under the current NPP administration, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was hovering around five to six per cent, he said.



This, he noted, never happened under the administration of the NDC.









