We won’t allow mining in Kakum National Park – EPA boss assures

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has dismissed reports of possible mining activities within the Kakum National Park, and other protected areas across the country.



Dr. Kokofu expressed his concerns during an interview On UTV on November 13, 2023, stating, "I have tasked my Chief Executive Director, who is in charge of the operation, to go to the Minerals Commission and our office in the Central Region and provide me with feedback.



“The Minerals Commission didn't even agree to that, and for us at the Environmental Protection Agency, we won't sit aloof. If we don't take care, people can illegally go and mine there without any license. We are calling for security coordination and beefing up security in all the national parks, including Kakum," he said.



Recent reports suggested that High Street Ghana Limited, a mining company, was in the process of leasing parts of Kakum National Park for mining activities.



This prompted backlash from various civil society organizations (CSOs) in Ghana, who argue that such a move is unacceptable.



High Street Ghana Limited's application for a mining license in Kakum National Park is currently at the validation stage with the Minerals Commission.



The company's proposal covers approximately 24% of the park, according to information obtained during a stakeholder engagement on the new Regulation on Mining in Ghana's Forest Reserves (LI 2462) on November 9.



Mustapha Seidu, the Director of the Nature and Development Foundation, raised a red flag during the engagement, warning that the failure to reconsider and potentially scrap the legislative instrument (LI 2462) would lead to widespread destruction of the country's forests.



"As we speak, there are 14 more applications under different stages of consideration by the Minerals Commission, including an application by High Street Ghana Limited to mine in the Kakum National Park," Seidu stated.



"If, in less than one year of coming into force of LI 2462, we are seeing this massive legal destruction of our forest, we can imagine what will happen in the next five years or decade."





EPA will not sit aloof and watch this happen - Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu responds to the leasing of Kakum National Park for mining#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/oEntkOUKCm — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 13, 2023

