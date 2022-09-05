We won't allow galamsey in our town - Edubiasehene fumes

Regional News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: Sampson Manu

Guahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang, Edubiasehene has emphatically stated that the Chiefs and people of Edubiase will not entertain illegal mining in the area.



Speaking at a colourful durbar to mark the 10th year anniversary of the Queenmother of Edubiase Nana Akua Dwum II, the revered Chief of Edubiase said as the country struggles to deal with the menace of galamsey, the people of Adansi especially Obuasi have suffered the brunt of it which has made water bodies destroyed in the process.



The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo since 2017 has declared war against illegal mining in the country. The fight has not been entirely successful since water bodies and forest reserves continue to be destroyed by illegal mining activities.



Last April, President Akufo-Addo called for a political consensus to help in the fight against illegal mining and he did so at the launch of the maiden national consultative dialogue on small-scale mining in Accra.



The persistence of the illegal miners in their recalcitrance forced the government to procure five new speed boats for use by the security services to patrol and protect the country’s rivers as part of measures to stem their devastating activities.



Nana Guahyia Oduropanin Birikorang believes that the people of Edubiase have so far not benefited from mining activities on their land over the years. Again, he said he cannot superintend over the destruction of their water bodies as a result of illegal mining activities.



"Last time, some people came here to prospect for Gold. We want to assure that, we will do everything possible to protect and preserve our rich lands from any illegal mining activities. Nananom do not give permit for mining activities so I can't fathom why people blame Nananom for the surge in galamsey activities," he said.



The Edubiasehene further appealed to the government to extend development to Edubiase.



"Judging from what has been taken away from us, our gold and everything, we demand a fair share of the National cake in terms of development ", he added.



We will not countenance on lack of respect for traditional leaders -Edubiasehemaa



The Queen mother of the Edubiase traditional area, Nana Akua Dwum II, has bemoaned the recent attacks on traditional leaders by a section of Ghanaians.



The attacks she said constitute the lack of respect some Ghanaians have for traditional authorities in the country.



At a durbar to mark her 10-year anniversary celebrations, the Queen mother said it is regrettable how Ghanaians due to ignorance of the functions of traditional authorities have resorted to attacking some Chiefs in the country.



"As Queen mothers, we will not sit unconcerned and allow some people to denigrate the Asantehene and the Asanteman Traditional Council. Chieftaincy was there even before political leadership came into effect".



Nana Akua Dwum II seized the opportunity to admonish Ghanaians to be circumspect in discussing issues that bother on chieftaincy, especially the Asantehene.



Nana Akua Dwum II known in private life as Vida Ansah was enstooled as the Queen mother of the area on 30th May, 2010 after taking over from late Nana Ama Nyakoma.



Many have described her as a transformational leader who had led some development in Edubiase stool lands and the Adansi South District.



Some of the remarkable achievements include; lobbying for the construction of access roads within the New Edubiase Township, spearheading as a leading facilitator on adolescent sexuality and female empowerment in the Adansi South Districts.



Nana Akua Dwum II's achievements cut across social, economic, technology, education, infrastructure, health, agriculture and other developments.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah in his remarks spoke about the theme for the 10- year celebrations "The role of the Contemporary Queen mother".



He said Queen mothers play vital roles in the Ghanaian traditional and political system.



He emphasized that Queen mothers play advisory roles and are always at the forefront of development.



Singling out the Edubiasehemaa for praise, Hon Simon Osei Mensah said Nana Akua Dwum II since her enstoolment has exhibited traits of a charismatic and transformational leader through her role in protecting the environment and spearheading developmental projects in her traditional area.



On the fight against galamsey, the Ashanti Regional Minister said the government has not lowered its guard in the fight against the menace.



He mentioned that in the Ashanti Region, new ways of fighting against illegal mining has been discovered and was convinced that they will soon yield results.



The 10-year anniversary durbar of the Queen mother of Edubiasehemaa was chaired by Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, the Chief of Agric Nzema.



Nananom, MMDCEs, Assembly Members, Heads of institutions and agencies were there to grace the occasion