We won't allow anyone to use God’s name to create confusion – IGP

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has served notice that the police service will not allow some persons to use the name of God and religion to create a mess in the country.



“We will not allow some of these people to cause confusion in the country,” he warned.



The IGP served this notice when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament earlier today, Thursday, 19 January 2023.



While responding to a public interest question on whether or not there is a ban on public prophecy in the country, the IGP explained that all the police service sought was a responsible way of communicating such prophecies in a manner that will not create panic among Ghanaians.



“The police must guarantee the sanctity of the nation”, he maintained.



Police last year urged the public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance with the law on the communication of prophecies, as 2022 drew to a close.



A statement signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, encouraged them to continue to remember that whereas they had the right to practice their faith in religion, freedom of worship and speech, that right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest.



It said in December 27, 2021, the Ghana Police Service drew the attention of the public, especially members of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies and urged compliance to the law to ensure continuous security and law and order in the country.



The statement commended the public, particularly religious groups, for their cooperation over the period by being circumspect and conscious of the law and adopting legally acceptable means of communicating prophecies to those affected.



It said that they had contributed greatly in creating an environment where people were able to freely profess their faith without unnecessary anxiety and fear of impending harm or death.