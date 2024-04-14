We won’t allow Akufo-Addo to appropriate Mahama’s legacy to himself – Jinapor

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Former deputy Minister of Power, John Jinapor has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not sit aloof for President Akufo-Addo to take what does not belong to him.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo wants to rebrand the Ameri plant procured by former President Joh Mahama and rename it Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant (K1TPP).



“5 days more to the commissioning of the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) at Anwomaso, in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region,” Volta River Authority wrote on its official Facebook handle.



In a statement, the ranking Member of the Energy Committee in Parliament says the move is a desperate attempt to deceive Ghanaians.



“The Ameri Power Plant made up of 10 units, each with a total capacity of 250 megawatts, is a modular and versatile plant allowing for flexibility to generate power even with limited Gas supply.



“The only thing the Akufo-Addo administration has done is to relocate the units to Kumasi in Ashanti, and as if this is not enough, they have gone a step further by deciding to recommission the same plants on 17th April 2024, interestingly this same plant was commissioned under President Mahama,” he added.



John Jinapor writes



