We won't accept a non-indigene as MCE again - Tema Traditional Council

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Tema Traditional Council has psyched its mind to have one of their own as MCE



• The Council feels the reputation of Tema has been trampled upon



• Nii Amarh Somponu made this known during the pre-Homowo durbar at Manhean in Accra



Spokesperson for Tema Traditional Council, Nii Amarh Somponu, has noted that any attempt by government to appoint a non-indigene as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) will be resisted.



He averred that it's about time the dignity of the cosmopolitan area is restored.



Nii Amarh Somponu noted that traditional leaders of Tema in 1957 released lands to the government of Ghana for industrial purposes with the hope that natives of Tema will be employed but that wasn't so.



He furthered that indigenes of Tema have lost their farming and fishing occupations to Ghana's industrialisation projects.



This is one of the things the traditional council has deeply regretted, the spokesperson stated.



Speaking at the pre-Homowo durbar at Manhean in Accra, "We won't allow governments to toy with us anymore...We do not want this regret to continue. Therefore, we want to save our last dignity which is very simple.



“Government must not appoint a non-indigene for us as our MCE because we will resist that appointment. The fact that Tema is a cosmopolitan area does not mean it has no landlords.



"We allowed similar appointments to go in Ashaiman and West Tema but for Tema Metro, we are saying no," he added.



The durbar was attended by the Tema MCE and some MCEs from the Greater Accra region.



The Tema MCE, Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, in his address touted some developmental projects embarked on in the area.



Among other things done are the construction of roads, police station, and hospital facilities.



