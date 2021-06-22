We wish you well – Minority allows Gifty Twum-Ampofo passage

General News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Minority in Parliament has pardoned the Deputy Minister-designate for Education, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, after she apologised to the caucus prior to plenary on Tuesday, June 22.



There was disagreement between the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, and the Ranking Member, Haruna Iddrisu, over the Abuakwa North MP’s nomination after she reportedly accosted Tamale North colleague Alhassan Suhuyini.



Her name was subsequently expunged from the report prepared by the Committee for approval last week.



She is said to have been led by Majority Chief Whip Frank Annor Dompreh and his Minority counterpart, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, to apologise to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs at the DF Annan Auditorium.



Addressing the House on Tuesday, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu admitted they took her on on her temperament.



“But Mr Speaker we can understand that, all of us, momentarily, you can lose your cool. It is important to appreciate that you are human and then err on the side of caution and where it is necessary too [apologise].



“She is going to the Ministry of Education. We wish you well. Success your government is saying about Free Senior High School, we don’t see it. It is not what is being parroted as success but we wish her well.”



Among deputy ministers-designate passed by the House are Thomas Mbomba, for Foreign Affairs, Abdulai Abanga, for Works and Housing, Herbert Krapa, for Trade and Industry, and Fatimatu Abubakar, for Information.



The others are Mark Okraku Mantey, who will head to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mahama Asei Seini, who goes to the Health Ministry, and Alfred Tuah Yeboah, who goes to the Ministry of Justice to be Godfred Dame’s deputy.