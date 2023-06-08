We wish you’d be present to assist new CJ resolve pending issues – JUSAG to Justice Dotse

General News of Thursday, 8 June 2023

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has paid glowing tribute to retired Acting Chief Justice, Justice Jones Victor Dotse who turns 70 years today, Thursday, June 8, 2023.



While describing him as a “father”, JUSAG said they are glad to see Justice Dotse successfully discharge his duty to the 3rd Arm of Government and the Republic of Ghana.



In a goodwill message to Justice Dotse during a Valedictory Ceremony in his Honour, through its President, Samuel Afotey Otu, JUSAG said they would have wished Justice Dotse would be present to assist New Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo with his wise guidance to resolve their pending issues.



“Knowing you as a father who has been close to staff of all ranks, staff will miss you dearly. At the labour front, you have participated in issues involving JUSAG, Management and Government. Despite our few excuses in the recent strike which is suspending, you still had an open heart to receive us at the negotiation table and forgave us for our shortcomings. It is our wish that you would be present to assist our mother the incoming Chief Justice with your wise guidance to conclude the pending issues.



Samuel Afotey Otu added: “Unfortunately, time has not been a good friend. You have retired but not retarded, your tenure of service expires but you shall continue to inspire us with your everlasting legacies in landmark rulings and pragmatic approach to staff issues. JUSAG will really miss you.”