We will win 2024 polls because we’ve delivered on our promises - Nana Akufo Addo

Politics of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has expressed strong optimism that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would win the 2024 presidential elections.



“I am confident the party’s presidential candidate will win Election 2024,” the president said at the NPP’s 29th-anniversary celebration currently ongoing in Accra.



President Akufo-Addo said the party has delivered on its promises to Ghanaians since winning power in 2016 and retaining power in the 2020 elections.



On his part, the National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay, said the NPP has delivered on its core mandate.



“The core value of the New Patriotic Party is commitment and dedication to public service. We must never forget what defines who we are which is the democratic ideals of serving in the interest of the people to build a better Ghana.



“And I believe this is what Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing at the moment, irrespective of the ugly noises and sometimes direct confrontations… What will keep us in power and help us build a sustainable future is our dedication to delivering faithfully the promises we made to the people of this country,” he said.



He added: “I want to charge the members of the party to prioritize unity over parochial interest. This is the only way that we will still be on top of government and our contract with the people of Ghana in terms of its development.”