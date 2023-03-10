We will use all lawful means to get information on 'returned lands' – OccupyGhana to Lands Commission

General News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Pressure group OccupyGhana has said it will keep reminding the authorities at the Lands Commission to comply with an order given by the Right to Information Commission to release information regarding relinquished state lands to the civil society group.



OccupyGhana dragged the Commission to the RTIC after the state body that superintends land administration refused to volunteer some requested information regarded state lands returned to their original owners.



On 1 March 2023, The RTIC gave the Executive Secretary of the Commission 14 days to comply with the order.



It also imposed a GHS100,000 administrative fine on the Commission for refusing to give the information to OccupyGhana.



However, OG says the Commission has still not complied with the order.



“Today marks eight days since the Right to Information Commission (RTIC) delivered the ruling that ordered you to release the information to us within 14 days. In our 2 March 2023 letter, we also brought the ruling to your attention and inquired when we may receive the information. We have not heard from you on these requests. We will send you daily reminders until you deliver the information to us”, OccupyGhana said in a letter to the head of the Commission



OccupyGhana is not in favour of a decision by the state to return some Achimota Forest lands to their apparent owners.



The group has legal and constitutional reservations about it.



Read the full letter below:



Our Ref: OG/2023/013



9 March 2023



The Ag Executive Secretary



Lands Commission



Accra



Attention: James E K Dadson



Dear Sir:



RE: REQUEST FOR INFORMATION CONCERNING RELEASED OR RELINQUISHED LANDS



This is to follow up on our letter to you dated 2 March 2023 (our ref: OG/2023/011) on the above matter.



Today marks eight days since the Right to Information Commission (RTIC) delivered the ruling that ordered you to release the information to us within 14 days.



In our 2 March 2023 letter, we also brought the ruling to your attention and inquired when we may receive the information.



We asked that if the information was in hardcopy, you let us know the total cost of it so that we may pay for and collect it.



We also asked that if it is in softcopy, you let us know when, and to whom, we may submit a hard drive on which you will install the information.



We have not heard from you on these requests.



We will send you daily reminders until you deliver the information to us.



And if the 14 days expire without you giving us the information, we will take all steps available to us under the law to ensure that you comply with the RTIC’s orders.



Yours in the service of God and Country



OccupyGhana



cc. The Chairman



Lands Commission



Accra



The Executive Secretary



Right to Information Commission



Accra