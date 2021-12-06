We will target 40% votes in Ashanti Region in 2024 - Duffour touts NDC's popularity

Politics of Monday, 6 December 2021

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has described claims that the Ashantis do not like the National Democratic Congress as propaganda.



According to him, the party once polled 33 per cent in the region adding that the party should target 40 per cent in 2024 to stop the break the eight agenda of the New Patriotic Party.



“Ashantis like NDC, it is just propaganda that Ashantis do not like the NDC…Rawlings is the only NDC candidate that polled 33 per cent in the Ashanti region…in 2024, We will target 40 per cent of votes in Ashanti to stop the break the eight, it [Break the eight] will not happen.”



Meanwhile, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has officially declared his intention to be President of Ghana.



Although his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is yet to open nominations for the presidential race ahead of the 2024 elections, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana who was the Finance Minister under the Mills’ administration said he would welcome a decision of the delegate of the NDC to make him the presidential candidate for the party in the next general elections.



“I was the Finance Minister so I was in politics but we have not started talking about the NDC presidential race yet if we get there and I am given the nod why not?” He said