We will take over MoF, MoH in 7 days until we are employed – Jobless health workers

General News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Coalition of Unemployed Graduates of Nurses Assistant Clinical and Preventive has threatened to storm and take over the offices of the Finance and the Health Ministries for not ensuring their posting.



The aggrieved health professionals said the Health Ministry opened its recruitment portal about 10 months ago for nurses and midwives to choose their preferred regions to be posted.00



According to them, both the degree and diploma nurses and midwives have since been posted, but they have been left out.



The over 10,000 nurses say they have been home for about three years despite several promises that followed their petitions and picketing.



Addressing a press conference in Kumasi on Thursday, 15 September 2022, the President of the group, Apandago Charles, said they are going through hardship and have to depend on their parents, prostitution, and other activities to survive.



He has, therefore, given the government a seven-day ultimatum to post them or else they will storm and take over the offices of the Ministries responsible for their posting until they are posted.