We will take decision on strike in a week – UTAG president

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was no negotiation with the select committee of Parliament, UTAG



UTAG president says Education Committee only listened to their demands



Govt has one week to negotiate with UTAG after it calls off strike



President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof Solomon Nunoo has indicated that the decision on calling off their strike will be taken in a week.



According to Prof Nunoo, the leaders of UTAG need time to inform their members about the outcome of discussions held with the Education Committee of Parliament as well as to complete other processes.



He, therefore, pleaded with all stakeholders, particularly students and parents, to be patient with them as they complete these procedures.



“... in a week we might be able to complete the process to decide whether we would call off the strike or not and so we are urging the public to be patient with us.



“... because if we fail to inform our members of what the Committee said, it will imply that we had no respect for them which might bring some issues, so have patience with us as we talk to our members,” Prof Nunoo said in Twi during an interview on Neat FM translated by GhanaWeb.



The UTAG president also clarified that there was no negotiation when the leadership of UTAG and the government met the Parliamentary Committee.



“There was no negotiation at the select committee, the committee just listened to both sides. UTAG explained to the committee their demands and the committee urged UTAG to suspend their strike and negotiate with the government,” he said.



He added that the committee gave the government one week to negotiate with the university teachers as soon as they call off the strike and to report back to them (committee).



Meanwhile, the Accra High Court Labour Court 1, this week ordered UTAG to call off its ongoing strike.



The court’s ruling follows a suit filed by the National Labour Commission asking for the enforcement of an earlier order it issued calling on UTAG to call off its strike.



UTAG declared a strike on January 10, 2022, halting academic activities across the various public universities in the country.