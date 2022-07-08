We will strike if negotiations fail – Nurses and Midwives Association

General News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Teacher unions declare strike over COLA



TUC demands share of COLA



We also deserve COLA - Nurses and Midwives



Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has disclosed that the association would embark on strike if negotiations for the 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) for members fail, 3News.com has reported.



The President of the association, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo in an interview on 3FM Sunrise, said by the close of next week the Public Sector Joint Standing Negotiation Team should ensure that negotiations are done for their needs to be met.



“We are calling for engagement on these matters not necessarily a strike at this time but it would be inevitable if what we are expecting doesn’t happen and we are left in limbo as we see ourselves this time.



“I am expecting that not later than next week, such a meeting would be called so that we can engage and know the way forward on these matters,” she was quoted by 3News.com as having said.



On July 4, 2022, four teacher unions declared strike over Cost Of Living Allowance.



Following their strike, members of the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) said they also deserve a 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in the wake of the harsh economic conditions just as teacher unions are demanding.



