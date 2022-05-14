We will stand up to security agencies if they take sides in 2024 – Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Haruna Iddrisu says NDC will win 2024 polls



Tamale South MP pokes Electoral Commission



Haruna tasks security forces to be neutral and act responsibly in 2024



The National Democratic Congress, NDC, will resist undue political intrusion by the security agencies when next polls are held.



This is a caution thrown by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, who has identified a complicit Electoral Commission and a biased security force as the two threats to NDC’s electoral victory in 2024.



Speaking to Serwaa Amihere in an interview on GHOne TV earlier this week, Haruna said: “get my warning; the state security agencies, if they fail to demonstrate neutrality, the NDC will stand up to them in 2024.



“We will stand up to them because we have a right to self-defense. If they cannot act neutral, act responsibly and decide that they are going to side with the ruling elite and ruling government, we will bear the consequences of it with them,” he stressed.



According to the Tamale South MP, the caution he was giving to the security agencies was, “because we want the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people to reflect at the 2024 elections.”



He was emphatic about the chances of the NDC going into the elections, stating that the party with candidate John Dramani Mahama were sure to capture power.



“The NDC will win the 2024 election. The only threat to it is the conspiracy of an Electoral Commission which may decide to collude with other political parties to rob us of our victory and to rob us at collation...



“We are confident that if John Dramani Mahama so declares and has the approval and support of the party, subject to its democratic processes, he will prevail. John Dramani Mahama remains our credible, formidable strong candidate if we want to win 2024,” he added.



The NDC is blaming government of (mis) using the security forces to maim innocent Ghanaians during the 2020 elections. The party, John Mahama and Minority in Parliament are demanding for a probe into how eight people were killed across the country during the vote.