We will shame your government – OccupyGhana warns Akufo-Addo

Pressure group, OccupyGhana has entreated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take firm action against illegal mining.



In an open letter addressed to the president, the group said it would not relent to shame the government if the president fails to fight galamsey.



“For our part, we will send a reminder to you every Monday until we see firm action to stamp this crime out. If that fails, we will shame your government by going to court to compel the government to sit up and do its job! That is not a threat, sir; it is a promise,” the statement dated September 28, 2022, said.



According to the group, the galamsey menace has become rampant owing to the government’s inability and unwillingness to fight it despite the devastating impact it is having on the country.



OccupyGhana underscored that the laws of Ghana in its current state are capable of fighting galamsey. It added that the failure on the part of the government gives credence to complicity on the part of the very persons bestowed with the mandate to fight galamsey.



“Every law required to regulate the mining industry exists. Every Government agency required to enforce the law (namely the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Minerals Commission, the police, the courts and even the military) exists. Every district, municipality and metropolis in which Galamsey takes place has a fully-paid Chief Executive supported by an Authority and Assembly. There are chiefs in all of those towns and villages where the plunder happens. These people cannot feign ignorance and pretend to be innocent in this matter. What is going on defies reason and only gives support and credence to the popular rumour or belief that the very persons who should be fighting this crime, are rather those involved in and benefitting from it,” it said.



On the part of the president, the group noted that President Akufo-Addo had betrayed the trust reposed in him by the Ghanaian people by failing to hold onto his own promise to stomp out illegal mining.



“On July 10 2017, the presidency.gov.gh website reported that you called the bluff of Galamsey operators and stated that you would put your presidency on the line for the Galamsey fight. You are reported to have added that ‘IT WILL BE A BETRAYAL OF THE TRUST IMPOSED ON ME IF I FAIL TO END THIS.’ Subsequently, you have repeated this pledge in various forms. However, your bold statements are ringing hollow and have petered out; you are failing and, in your own words, betraying the trust reposed in you. Sir, can you simply ensure that the law, namely the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended, is enforced without fear and favour and irrespective of whose ox is gored?” the group questioned.



There is a renewed public conversation about the impact of illegal mining on Ghana’s water and forest reserves.



Currently, several water bodies are under threat from the galamsey activities while forest covers are being depleted by the day.



Read the full statement by Occupy Ghana below:



Accra, 28 September 2022



OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO ON GALAMSEY



Mr President:



The main problem with unlicensed mining in Ghana (‘Galamsey’) and the increasing scourge it has become, is the Government’s sheer inability, total unpreparedness and/or blatant unwillingness to enforce the law. We are befuddled and dumbstruck at the Government’s absolute impotence, in the face of the brazen destruction of our lands and wanton poisoning of our water bodies.



Every law required to regulate the mining industry exists. Every Government agency required to enforce the law (namely the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Minerals Commission, the police, the courts and even the military) exists. Every district, municipality and metropolis in which Galamsey takes place has a fully-paid Chief Executive supported by an Authority and Assembly. There are chiefs in all of those towns and villages where the plunder happens. These people cannot feign ignorance and pretend to be innocent in this matter. What is going on defies reason and only gives support and credence to the popular rumour or belief that the very persons who should be fighting this crime, are rather those involved in and benefitting from it.



On 10 July 2017, the presidency.gov.gh website reported that you called the bluff of Galamsey operators and stated that you would put your presidency on the line for the Galamsey fight. You are reported to have added that ‘IT WILL BE A BETRAYAL OF THE TRUST IMPOSED ON ME IF I FAIL TO END THIS.’ Subsequently, you have repeated this pledge in various forms. However, your bold statements are ringing hollow and have petered out; you are failing and, in your own words, betraying the trust reposed in you. Sir, can you simply ensure that the law, namely the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended, is enforced without fear and favour and irrespective of whose ox is gored?



For our part, we will send a reminder to you every Monday, until we see firm action to stamp this crime out. If that fails, we will shame your Government by going to court to compel the Government to sit up and do its job! That is not a threat, sir; it is a promise.



Yours in the service of God and Country,



OccupyGhana



cc. All Media Houses







