We will respond to attacks on Mahama with facts that will shock Ghana – Stan Dogbe warns Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu

Special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Stan Xoese Dogbe has sent s strong caution to the two opponents of his boss ahead of the May 13 presidential primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



According to him, the two, former Minister for Finance Dr Kwabena Duffour and former Mayor of Kumasi Kojo Bonsu have resorted to a campaign of insults and attacks on Mr Mahama whiles the former president does the contrary.



“In keeping with his exemplary characteristics, and in furtherance to the objectives of his Campaign Coordinating Team, John Mahama's followers, an overwhelming number of us, cutting across the branches, wards, constituencies, regions and nationally, have kept our campaigns in same exemplary manner, speaking to his plans for the NDC, between now and during the campaign for 2024, and his national vision of 'Building the Ghana that we want Together'.



“Unfortunately, and increasingly, the two others in the race with Mr. Mahama have continued to engage in a campaign of negativity against his person and his record. They continue to spread lies about him, attacking him and insulting his person,” he stated in a Facebook post.



Suggesting that the Mahama support base can respond to the attacks with what he described as shocking issues against the two, Stan Dogbe dared Dr Duffour and Kojo Bonsu to continue with such attacks.



“It is not that the large mass of the NDC base cannot respond to these attacks on their candidate with issues and facts that will shock this country, but we all believe in our leader and his style of doing things, and also in party unity.



“But! and a big But!!



“Since it is clear that the insults and attacks are planned to increase in the 2 weeks to go, mine is to say this morning, simply, that let us all see how it will go.



“You want to spread lies about someone? Try it in the next few days and let us see where it ends all of us,” he said.



Dogbe asked persons who can call the two presidential hopefuls to order but have kept quiet not to be hypocritical when Mr Mahama’s supporters respond to their attacks.



“Those who have been hearing, listening and reading their lies about John Mahama and yet remained quiet, please remain quiet when the overwhelming majority of NDC supporters and Ghanaians respond in equal measure, but with verifiable facts about the actions and records of these persons.



“Don't come preaching we are one party,” he said.



The NDC will elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections on May 13.



Ahead of the contest former President Mahama has received wide endorsement within the NDC but his opponents remain adamant and have promised a stiff contest.







