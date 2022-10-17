We will resolve outstanding issues with University labour unions – Education ministry

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Education says efforts are being made to resolve matters relating to the conditions of service of the labour unions in public universities across the country.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban on Monday, October 17, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Yaw Opoku Mensah reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to meeting the demands of the workers.



“It is a good package we had for them and we are expecting to carry on within the coming days. But definitely, we have taken note of their grievances because it’s an enhanced package that we gave out to UTAG.



“Whatever be the outstanding issues our authorities have taken notice of and in the coming days we will bring finality to the whole conversation about the conditions of service of UTAG,” Mr. Mensah stated.



He continued: “So the country should be rest assured that we will deal with all outstanding matters amicably and have a peaceful environment on our campuses.”



Background



Labour Unions in Public Universities on Monday, October 17, 2022, have laid down their tools over what they described as the government’s unilateral move to vary their conditions of service.



The strike was supposed to have begun last Friday, October 14, 2022, but it was put on hold through the intervention of the National Labour Commission (NLC).



The Unions currently on strike include the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Senior Staff Association of Ghana (SSAG) and the Tertiary Association of Workers Union (TEWU).



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban Monday the National Chairman for the Senior Staff Association at the University of Ghana, Isaac Donkor said the government is refusing to implement what the NLC has directed by discussing the mode of payment with the Unions.



“We have written a series of letters and engagements asking them to restore the allowance. It seems that they are not ready to do the needful. This issue has even taken us to the Labour Commission and there has been a directive from the labour commission and we met the government last Friday but they didn’t do anything so we have no option but to lay down our tools,” he reiterated.



According to him, the government was categorical that it will not pay the allowances owed to the labour Unions during the meeting last Friday therefore have decided to remain on strike until further notice.



“We are not asking the government to increase our allowance and we are not asking the government to give us a new allowance; rather these are existing allowances which we have been enjoying for so many years. So Ghanaians should not misunderstand our position.



“This morning we have asked our members not to go to work because the government has decided to slash two allowances that are our car allowance and off-campus allowance. This is an unfair practice and against the labour act. That you cannot touch somebody’s wage without his consent and that is what the government is doing,” Mr. Donkor stated.



He continued: “This is an unfortunate development, we are not happy, our members are not happy and on that note, we have asked the government to restore the allowances else we are not going to work.”