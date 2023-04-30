We will resist any attempt to impose a regional chief imam on us – Savannah Regional Islamic Council

Regional News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Savannah Region



The Savannah Regional Islamic Council has served notice that it will not sit aloof for any group of persons to impose a regional chief imam on them as a council and will there off resist such attempts from prevailing.



The Manager of the Savannah Regional Islamic Education Unit, Alhaji Nashiru Abdul Mumin speaking in an interview stated that there is only one regional chief Imam recognized by the office of the National Chief Imam.



It follows a misunderstanding between Sakpare’s (Gonja Muslim Clan) and the Islamic council over who is the rightful person to be the Savannah Regional Chief Imam.



While the Sakpares contend that they already have one in the person of the Yagbon Imam, the Islamic council said the position of the Sakpare is akin to the convention agreed by the National Chief Imam.



According to Alhaji Nashiru who spoke on behalf of the Council, the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Nuhu Sharabutu prior to the creation of the new regions, resolved that in other to avoid disputes among the Muslim communities, Imams of the various districts which will be elevated to regional capitals should be made regional Imams to avoid misunderstandings and it is on that bases that the current Imam, Alhaji Amadu Musah is recognized.



"What Sharabutu did was that, when they were going to create the new regions, he said he did not want any small issue like dispute amongst the Muslim community so whoever was the chief Imam of the District capital where the region is situated, automatically becomes the chief Imam and on that bases, Alhaji Amadu Musah who was the central Imam in Damongo here was endorsed as the Regional Imam for Savannah," he explained.



He continued, "To the best of the knowledge of Islamic Regional Council, we don’t have any other person that is known as chief Imam apart from the one that the National Chief Imam appointed for us so he holds the office of chief Imam and he remains as the chief Imam and we have not seen any other authentic reason whatsoever that will bring any other person as the chief Imam in Savannah apart from Alhaji Amadu Musah."



According to him, no one in the region doubts his competence as he is there based on merit and deserves to be there as endorsed by the office of the National Chief Imam.



He cautioned those behind the scheme to stop sowing seeds of rivalry and unnecessary tension and confusion between them noting that the Council shall resist legally any group or movement’s intents to subvert the convention agreed by the National Chief Imam.



Background



There have been some pockets of misunderstanding over who is the right person to occupy the office of the Savannah Regional Chief Imam for the past few months.



Whiles the Gonja Muslim Clan known as Sakpares are claiming legitimacy of the position, the Islamic Council in the Savannah Region believes it is an interference to laid down procedures of the Council even at the National level arguing that tradition must be isolated from the religion.



The issue became topical again when the Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor donated a Nissan Pickup to the Savannah Regional Islamic Council to help spur the transportation of the Council.



A section of the Sakpares believes the decision of the lawmaker to donate the vehicle to the Council is a tacit endorsement of the Regional Chief Imam and expressed their dissatisfaction at the Damongo legislature which has since been refuted by his party in the constituency.



The party explained that the MP has no interest over who is the rightful person to occupy the position.