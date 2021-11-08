We will put an end to roadblocks for Muslim weddings in Maamobi – Assembly Member

Regional News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Assembly Member of the Sawaba Electoral Area in the Ayawaso North Constituency, Abdul Hafiz has assured the people of Maamobi that the Assembly is doing all it can to put an end to the roadblocks for ceremonies.



He admitted that the roadblocks during these ceremonies have become a nuisance to the area and it was very important to provide an alternative for hosting these ceremonies.



Detailing what will be done to control the situation, the Assembly Member told Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show: “As a leader, sometimes you look for a solution before you deny people. The truth of the matter is that we do not have space so the Assembly is trying to intervene. There is a park where the Assembly is planning to build a community center so that people can use it when they have programmes. We intend to build more community centres. When we do that then we are sure that we have created an alternative.”



It is common practice for residents in the Zongo communities to block the roads for their marriage ceremonies.



Some people have expressed their displeasure over this situation as it often causes traffic in the community.