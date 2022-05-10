We will punish all those who mar our football -GFA cautions

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), says strong sanctions will be taken against football fans who mar the game with various acts of hooliganism.



Over the weekend, players of Tamale City FC were attacked by fans of Baffour Sports Academy after a Division One League match at the Twumasi Sports Complex.



In response to the unfortunate incident, Mr. Harrison Addo stated that the FA would not tolerate such acts that tarnish Ghanaian football's image.



"The FA would be stiff. We would punish those few who mar our games for us.



"In every game, the majority of us behave perfectly. There are only a few people who start these troubles and we have to fish them out and make sure that they don't mar our game," he said at the sidelines of the 21st Commemoration of the May 9 stadium disaster.



He urged football fans not to take matters into their own hands whenever they felt the officiating of referees was bad, but rather report it to their club officials for them to file a complaint to the GFA for the issue to be reviewed.



Mr Addo said the association would invite the chairman of the Regional Football Association (RFA) of the Brong Ahafo Region to explain why he declined the GFA's request to provide security for the game.



"The teams must take responsibility, in order for them to educate their supporters on the importance of football. Football seeks to bring us together, not to divide us," he said.



The Disciplinary Committee of GFA is set to meet and take a decision on yesterday's incident in order to bring the perpetrators to book.