We will perform poorly if we write WASSCE from home – Bolgatanga Technical students lament

Regional News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Candidates sitting for this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE in the Bolgatanga Technical Institute in the Upper East Region are calling on the Regional Security Council and School Authorities to consider calling them back to school soon.



According to the candidates, they may not perform well if they should continue to stay at home while writing the exams.



The Upper East Regional Security Council on Tuesday, August 2 closed down the school after the students clashed with the Police and the staff of the school over examination malpractice.



The students vandalized school properties including vehicles and some teachers’ bungalows. It took the intervention of the Police to restore calm in the school.



Calm has since returned to the school and candidates were seen successfully writing their Integrated Science papers.



Some of the candidates who requested to speak to our correspondent Peter Agengre indicated that all was not well with them writing the exams from home.



“Sleeping on the streets there’s no light. How can we learn and write the paper? The paper didn’t go on well with us. So we are just pleading they should let us come back and be learning in our groups. You’ll be reading while sacking mosquitoes from your body.” A female student cried.



The Principal of the Institute, Zackary Yorose said he was happy that calm has been restored and the students are writing their exams peacefully.



He indicated that the decision to allow the students to stay at home while they write the exams was solely a decision of the Regional Security Council and there was nothing he could do about it.



The Police officer in charge of the CTU and High Way Patron Unit in the Upper East Region, ASP Erasmus Donkor assured the students of the best security protection.



The three students who were reported to have been arrested were granted bail and are assisting the police in their investigations.