We will pass a vote of censure against Agyeman-Manu if he is not sacked - Minority

General News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority in Parliament has threatened to pass a vote of censure against Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu should the President fail to sack him over the Sputnik V vaccine deal.



They want the President to sack him with immediate effect because they claim he is not fit for the position.



This call was made in Parliament on Friday, August 6, 2021, after the ad-hoc committee set up to probe the Sputnik V deal presented its report.



The Chief Whip, Muhammed-Mubarak Muntaka, argued that Mr. Agyeman-Manu violated the 1992 constitution and his oath of office after he failed to seek approval from Cabinet and Parliament before he procured the vaccines.



“It is beyond any reasonable doubt the minister betrayed his oath of office and for that matter, and he also failed to uphold the constitution and the laws of our country.



“I must say that the Minister should be sanctioned. He must be removed by the president.



"He is not fit to occupy the office of a minister of state and must therefore be removed from office henceforth, failing which this House must pass a vote of censure on the minister.”