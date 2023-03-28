We will not stop until we fish out who voted for Akufo-Addo’s new ministers – Yamin

Politics of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

The National Organizer of the NDC, Joseph Yamin, has stated that the party will put in every measure to ensure that members of the minority who approved the ministerial appointees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are fished out.



According to him, after those involved are fished out, the party will take action against them to deter others from carrying out the same actions.



“We won’t create a platform for you to be able to get to the house, only for you to turn against the actions and directives. We will not stop until we fish out who and who [did that] and if we find out, it’s going to be a step to deter others. We sometimes behave as if we are the only political party in this country,” citinewsroom.com quoted him.



Joseph Yamin also added that the party will not create an opportunity of the MPs only to turn down directives of the party as he recounts the case of NPP MPs calling for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta yet obeyed the directive of the party not to partake in the censure motion.



“I remember that when the NPP MPs decided that the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta should step down, the Minority supported their claim, and a decision was to be taken on the floor of Parliament. A directive from the head office of the NPP to the very MPs who said that the finance minister should resign asking them to go by the party’s position, and they did.”



Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:



Parliament on Friday, March 24 approved all six ministerial nominees as well as the nominees of the supreme court of President Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours prior, and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.



Some Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not adhere to the decision of the party to vote against the approval of the nominees.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.



Other nominees who were approved include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State (Ministry of Finance), and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also approved as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



The Supreme Court nominees who were approved include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.



