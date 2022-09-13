We will not allow kangaroo court in Aisha Huang trial – Inusah Fuseini

Politics of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini says Ghanaians are interested and will keenly follow the trial of galamsey businesswoman, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang.



His comment comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo throwing his support for the Attorney General in the prosecution of a Chinese woman, Aisha Huang, who has been arrested again for her engagement in illegal mining in the country.



Madam Huang was first arrested in May 2017 and charged with undertaking illegal mining but was subsequently deported.



She was, however, re-arrested in Kumasi two weeks ago by the National Security for sneaking into the country to continue her galamsey business – sparking outrage among the Ghanaian public who are calling for her prosecution.



Commenting on the fallout from the Chinese woman’s arrest on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Monday, the former Lands Minister indicated that President Akufo-Addo allowing for the deportation of the woman in her first arrest gives Ghanaians some doubts if he meant his words this time round.



“How do we rely on the statement of the President because it is contradictory. It is contradictory because this is not the first time the President has put his presidency on the line.



“We will not allow a Kangaroo court in the case of Aisha Huang. Everybody who is able and willing can go to court and listen to the proceedings. So it’s a public trial and not a Kangaroo trial. We will oppose a Kangaroo trial. We are putting that on notice,” Mr. Fuseini stated.



He continued: “Let’s see what happens. But for now, I am not placing any reliance on the words of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He is not giving me enough assurance to show that he means what he is saying.”



The former Minister added that the actions of the government show that they are not committed to the fight against illegal mining in the country.