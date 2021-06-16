We will make use of fortified bullion vans – Association of Bankers

General News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

The Ghana Association of Bankers has said it is ready to procure fortified bullion vans to cart monies across the country.



This comment comes after the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh threatened to withdraw police officers from escorting bullion vans that are not armoured.



In a press statement to comment on the robbery attack at Jamestown on Monday, the Association said it's committed to working with the national security to ensure the safety of both bank staff and police personnel aboard a bullion van.



“We have committed to comply with the “latest industry standards in compliance, and certification requirements of Cash in Transit (CIT) operations; strengthen dialogue with the providers of CIT service to develop a comprehensive infrastructure, and implement aggressively proactive approach to staying at the forefront of the continually evolving security threats that the banking sector is exposed to,” part of the statement read.



“We take this opportunity to assure the banking community and the general public that we have been working on enhanced CIT modalities with the Police Service, BoG and our third-party service providers and remain fully committed to strict compliance with established standards,” the release added.



The statement, however, did not state whether they will meet the June deadline given by the IGP or not.



But the Association advised Ghanaians to make use of digital banking channels to minimize the use of cash.