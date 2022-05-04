We will make KEEA very uncomfortable place for ‘Sakawa boys’ – MCE

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Municipal Chief Executive for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem Municipality, Solomon Appiah has vowed to continue to crack the whip on the youth of the area who have turned to engaging in fraud, scamming, and money rituals to make a living.



According to him when he assumed office, “Sakawa Boys” were very active in the area and could be seen on the streets in a convoy brazenly and with impunity misbehaving, but with the help of the Municipal Police Commander and the KEEA National Investigations Bureau(NIB), Director, they’ve been able to clamp them down.



“Today, you don’t see them on the roads, they are feeling uncomfortable. Just a couple of weeks ago, six of them were arrested and put before court for dangerous driving and driving without a license. They were fined, so there is sanity but that is not the end. We are getting there, we want to make the municipality ‘Sakawa’ free,” he said in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan during a sod-cutting of a four-unit classroom at Abrem Essiam.



On his part, the Chief of the area, Nana Terpor V, pledged the support of traditional authorities to help eliminate criminal acts among the youth.



He said though sod-cutting has been done to construct a classroom block for the community, the community is facing numerous challenges including the lack of a toilet facility.



Nana Terpor V noted that though the government in collaboration with Ghana First company, an NGO started building a toilet facility in the community, the project has been abandoned.



He said the community also lacks potable water as boreholes in the town are spoilt, adding that all efforts to get the government to assist them to get good water to drink have proved futile.



Nana Terpor V, therefore, appealed to the MCE for KEEA, Solomon Appiah to support the community in development.