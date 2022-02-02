We will make GAEC globally recognised in nuclear, allied sciences applications - Director-General

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: GNA

Professor Samuel Boakye Dampare, the new Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), says the Commission is working towards global recognition in nuclear and allied sciences applications.



He said the plan was for the Commission to implement key strategic initiatives within the broader framework of the next cycle of GAEC’s Corporate Strategic Plan for 2022 to 2026 to achieve the target.



The fulcrum would be Research and Development, Innovation and Technology Transfer, Human Resource Development – Education and Training, Commercialisation and Funding, Strategic Partnership, Physical and Infrastructural Development, and Promotion of Nuclear Power into Ghana’s Energy Mix.



Prof. Dampare, who was delivering an inaugural address at his investiture and swearing-in ceremony in Accra, said the vision was to develop and promote peaceful utilisation of nuclear, biotechnology and other related technologies for socio-economic development.



He takes over from Prof. Benjamin Jabez Botwe Nyarko, who has attained the statutory retirement age.



The Director-General as part of his mandate would be answerable to the Commission’s Board, and responsible for the day-to-day administration as well as the research, development, and education functions of the Commission.



The Director-General shall under the direction of the Board exercise the powers and perform the functions conferred on him by the Atomic Energy Commission Act, 2000, ACT 588.



The induction event, which was conducted by Dr Kwaku Aning, GAEC Board Chairman, also saw the swearing-in of Professor Dickson Adomako, as the Deputy Director-General of GAEC.



Prof. Dampare said the Commission would promote an interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary approach to research and development (R&D), and encourage the formation of research teams across Institutes of GAEC aimed at solving pertinent national socio-economic problems.



The Commission, he stated would engage in value-based research and development activities that broadly addressed the Sustainable Development Goals and promoted the transfer of technology to the private and public sectors.



“The Commission is uniquely positioned and has experience to host a successful business incubator. We will establish a Centre for Innovation and Business Incubation to promote innovation and entrepreneurship with the aim of earning income to support the research and

development activities of the Commission and at the same time facilitate the creation of jobs for the youth,” he said.



Prof Dampare said the Commission working with relevant stakeholders would establish, improve and modernise infrastructure to enhance research, development, and innovation by encouraging private sector participation in infrastructure development.



“These include but are not limited to the establishment of nuclear-related health and energy facilities and expansion of laboratories, educational facilities and residential accommodation,” he said.



“For example, to contribute effectively to cancer care delivery in the area of early detection and diagnosis, GAEC will explore all avenues and take the lead step within the sub-region by establishing a comprehensive Medical Imaging Centre to drive research-based healthcare delivery.”



Prof Dampare said the commission would advance research performance in radiation medicine and cancer care and serve as a national cancer registry, collecting quality data to shape cancer policy.



That, he stated, was envisaged to introduce a new paradigm to contribute to cancer control by encouraging prevention, early detection, diagnosis, and enhanced treatment of all forms of cancers, thereby reducing late-stage cancer presentations, which are very difficult to manage.



GAEC, he said, was committed to leading the charge of establishing an ultra-modern comprehensive medical imaging Centre, which would include radiological health infrastructure to support medical research and cancer control in Ghana.