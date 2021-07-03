We will lead with diligence, accountability and professionalism - Ohenewaa Brown assures

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: Ohenewaa Brown, Contributor

The President of the Rotaract Club of Accra-East, Ohenewaa Brown has reiterated the commitment of the Board under her leadership to deliver on set goals and targets for the 2021-2022 Rotary Year.



According to her, the Rotary International theme for the year which hinges on Serve to Change Lives is one that she is passionate about, stressing that she will lead with diligence, accountability and professionalism to positively impact communities and change lives.



Ms. Brown said this during the Club’s Handover and Swearing-in ceremony held on Tuesday June 29, 2021, for the outgoing and incoming President and Board of Directors.



“Partners in Service, once again thank you for the confidence reposed in me to lead this noble club. The Rotaract Club of Accra- East has been built on the foundation of selfless devotion of the time, energy and resources of my predecessors, members and external stakeholders. As I take up the mantle to steer the affairs of the club, I encourage you all to put your shoulders to the wheel- to help us collectively execute our plans.”



Touching on projects that will be executed during her administration, Ms. Brown said, concentration will be on prostate cancer screening and mental health education for the Accra Rehabilitation Centre, completion of the Hope Project- which is a three-unit classroom block for the people of Sefwi-Akpafu in the Western North Region, war on germs, a project aimed at educating students on handwashing and refurbishment of a library and Information Communication Technology Centre for a deprived school.



In an appeal, she called on individuals and corporate organisations to support her vision to help raise an amount of seventy thousand cedis to execute the outlined projects.



Delivering a goodwill message, the Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Legon East, Rotarian Somuah Tengkorang, explained that the success of the team will be largely dependent on the effectiveness of the various committees, stressing, that directors of the various committees should ensure they work together to achieve set goals.



President of the Rotary Club of Accra-East, Rotarian Francis- Samuel Godwyll, commended the team on their swearing-in. He further assured the club of his commitment to provide the needed support to enable them to achieve the set goals and targets.



President of the Rotary Club of Accra- Legon East, Rotarian Afriyie Ofori- Koree reiterated her support towards the team’s set goals for the year.



Ms. Brown is a trained journalist and communications and public relations manager. She joined the club in 2018 and has held positions such as, Public Image Director and Membership Director. In the 2018-2019 Rotary Year, she was adjudged best club member.



Rotaract Club of Accra– East is the Best Club in Rotaract District 9102 (Ghana, Benin, Togo and Niger). The Club has won several awards and groomed great leaders at both District and National levels.