We will lay down our tools if you don’t address our working conditions - Teacher unions

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Three pre-tertiary education teacher unions have threatened to embark on strike over what they have described as unfavourable situations hampering academic activities in schools in the country.



The teacher unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).



The three unions have raised issues about teaching and learning resources, contact and working hours, upgrading of teachers, and promotions.



Aside from these concerns, the three unions are also not happy about their working conditions citing allowances, transfers, signing of performance contracts, and the refusal to appoint teachers in offices as heads and assistant heads of schools.



They want the issues raised to be addressed by September 2021, or they would have no other alternative than to lay down their tools.



"We, the teacher unions are hereby serving notice that if by the close of September 2021, all these issues are not resolved in full by the employer, then we will have no option than to advise ourselves in the best interest of our members within the framework of our collective agreement and the applicable laws of Ghana.”



On the signing of the performance contract, in particular, the groups argued that “this is unacceptable because the unions do not know the details and the implications of the contract. We call on the management of the GES to suspend the signing of the performance contracts until it has been discussed with the unions.”























