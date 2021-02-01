General News of Monday, 1 February 2021

'We will kill you' - Journalist threatened for openly criticizing Sanitation Minister

Afreh-Nuamah was threathened for calling for the sacking of Mr Kofi Adda as Sanitaion Minister

Social media activist and Journalist with TV3/3FM, Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah has received threats on his life following his open and constant criticism of sanitation minister, Kofi Adda.



The competence of Kofi Adda has been a subject of public debate, particularly in the last three months, with questions about why many parts of the country remain in filth despite the existence of his ministry.



In fact, a number of social media users, have called for the head of the Novrongo Central MP.



The minister recently described his critics as "ill-informed," indicating that his ministry is not primarily responsible for refuse collection.



He insists, that is the sole responsibility of the various MMDAs. In sharp contrast however, just last week, he sent a team to the Australian high commission just after the high commissioner had tweeted about filth in that area.



That action alone re-ignited calls for President Akufo-Addo to axe him.



But it appears some persons close to Kofi Adda are unimpressed with the fierce nature Afreh-Nuamah particularly, has conducted his campaign to get the minister and his deputies to do more to tackle the dire sanitation situation in the country.



Ghanaweb is in possession of an audio recording in which one Hajia Boya who claims to work at the NPP headquarters is heard boldly threatening the journalist.



"If you dare criticize Kofi Adda again, I will teach you a bitter lesson. I will make sure you are bedridden. I will make sure you are crippled for life. Are you the one who appointed Kofi Adda? So why are you calling on president Akufo-Addo to sack him. You think you can sit on Facebook and write any nonsense at all eh? I will teach you a bitter lesson if you don't stop criticizing Kofi Adda. Do you think he is your class? Even Paul Afoko I dealt with him. You are like a small Lizard. I will deal with you squarely," she said.



