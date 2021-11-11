We will go into election 2024 with the EC as an opponent – Mahama

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that the National Democratic Congress, NDC, will go into the next general elections with the Electoral Commission as an opponent.



According to Mahama, doing so has been occasioned by the conduct of the 2020 elections which the party insists was riddled with infractions that went in favour of the ruling party.



“For 2024, this election that we are going into, we will treat the Electoral Commission as an opponent or that they are on the side of our competitors. Because until they show that they are neutral, we have to go in with that mindset,” he said in an interview on Power FM / TV XYZ earlier this week.



He stressed that certain things the NDC would ordinarily have left to the EC to handle, they will no longer do so, giving the example of the printing of ballot papers. “For instance, with the printing of ballot papers, we will stay at the printing houses till voting ends,” he added.



Mahama added that the NDC will ensure that Constitutional Instruments brought to Parliament for the conduct of polls be followed to the latter.



He also spoke about the area of security charging that the NDC will only accept Police deployments to polling centers. He likened the NDC’s approach to Azumah Nelson who once said he goes into the ring with his own referee during crucial fights.



The NDC and EC have been on a collision course since the 2020 General Elections ended. The party insists that it was robbed of a Parliamentary victory and that its Presidential candidate was also robbed.



Mahama filed a petition in the Supreme Court but it was dismissed unanimously by the panel of judges. In the aftermath, the former president has taken shots at the EC over their conduct of the vote with the EC hitting back last month – dismissing his allegations and calling on the Police to probe same.



Mahama is alleging that extra ballot papers of one million were printed in the NDC’s blindside and that overvoting occurred in the NPP’s stronghold.