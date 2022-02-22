We will explore other means to sack Health Minister if vote of censure fails - NDC

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has indicated that the minority caucus in parliament will explore other means to get Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu sacked if the vote of censure they have filed fails.



According to him, the vote of censure which falls under Article 82 of the Constitution to get President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack the health minister is just one option.



Akandoh added that the report on the minister’s action on the purchase of the Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccines showed that he committed many infractions and private individuals can even take up the report to get the minister sacked.



“You cannot build anything on nothing, we have established the facts, This is a report of parliament, it is a basis for any prosecution. So, any individual can pick this report and go to court.



“Parliament can also invoke article 82, the special prosecuted can also pick this report and run with it,” he said on Joy News’ AM show, monitored by GhanaWeb.



“In fact, there are similar breaches that people are in court for and the one which quickly comes to mind is that of Hon Collins Dauda. He is in court today because he was supposed to come back to parliament for a transaction and he did not come, that is why he is in court,” he added



Akandoh, who is also the ranking member of the Health Committee of parliament, further stated that the special prosecutor whose job is to help curb corruption and finance losses to the state should be looking for the report to investigate the minister.



The select committee on health found that the health minister committed many infractions in the purchase of the Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccines including procurement breaches and the minister did not inform get the authorisation of either the committee or cabinet to go on with the transaction.