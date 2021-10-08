We will discuss and pass anti-LGBTQI+ bill - NDC MP to Akoto Ampaw, others

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament(MP) for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim, has said that they will urgently see to it that the anti-LGBTQI+ bill which is at the committee level is laid before the plenary and discussed and see to it that it is passed.



He says he finds it very amusing to hear that some members of parliament are refusing to declare their stand or position on this LGBTQ+ issue which seems to be dividing the House.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained it is about time the country makes a definite stand on the LGBTQI+ which is spiraling out of control and causing an easy tension even amongst his colleague members of parliament.



"I am strongly against it and opposes it vehemently per my Christian values and principles . . . we will not allow anybody with his or her parochial interest to undermine the future of the generation unborn," he said.



Close LGBTQ+ Door – Christian Groups to Prez Akufo-Addo



Christian groups in the country say new voices pushing for the rejection of the bill seeking to criminalize activities of LGBTQ+ people in Ghana are a stark reminder that the Ghanaian society is vulnerable to same-sex marriage.



They have urged President Akufo-Addo to stop the creeping crisis before it poses a deep challenge to the country’s moral fabric, by shutting the door of LGBTQ+ now.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, is under consideration by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs after it was introduced in Parliament on August 2, 2021 and read for the first time in the House.



Recently, a group of Ghanaian intellectuals called on authorities to reject the bill, arguing that the proposed law will violate the right to “inviolability of the person” and all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the nation’s Constitution.



But the Christian groups, made up of the Christian Council of Ghana, Methodist Church Ghana, Apostolic Church Ghana, Christ Apostolic Church, Church of Pentecost, GACO Women, National Clergy Association, National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches, said matter is not about rights but morality.



