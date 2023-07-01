We will die if we don’t remove this ‘diseased’ govt from power – NDC Deputy National Organizer

General News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

The Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has taken a dig at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over the current economic hardship the country faces.



According to him, the NPP government is a disease we are suffering from and therefore the only way the country can get rid of it is to vote them out of power.



Speaking on the existing shortage of cocoa fertilizers in some regions in Ghana with Original FM, he said, “The medicine we use for growing cocoa and the fertiliser that these farmers are supposed to use for their work, they cannot have it, so you find them not working when you visit them in the villages.”



He further said that: “This government who’s supposed to help them too is not minding them and rather politicising everything. That’s why I am saying that this Nana Addo government is a disease that if we don’t remove, we’ll all die.”



Mr Gbande also claimed that there have been instances the NPP government has been caught smuggling fertilisers to nearby countries like Cote D’Ivoire under the pretense of the Planting For Food and Job programme.



