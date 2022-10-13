We will die for you – Agradaa’s church members storm court to show support

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

In her usual praise-singing mood, the founder and leader of Heaven Way Champion Ministries International, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, turned up at the Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, October 13, 2022, for her second appearance on fraud charges.



Agradaa, who is facing two charges of defrauding by false pretences and engaging in charlatanic advertisement in a print media, was remanded by the court on Monday.



Prior to her arrival at the court premises, some of her church members had already turned up awaiting her presence.



The sombre mood of the church members was replaced with enthusiasm when a police pickup truck arrived with Nana Agradaa sandwiched in between some officers in the back seat.



Spotting her usual heavy makeup, Agradaa, who was wearing a white overall dress, alighted from the truck and started singing a gospel tune, and in unison, the church flock gathered at the court premises joined in the singing until she was led into the courtroom and the doors of the court banged in their faces.



While the court was hearing an application by Agradaa’s lawyers to grant her bail, her church members who remained on the premises of the court engaged in frantic prayers.



Their prayers however failed to yield the desired result as the court presided by Mr Bright Acquah, declined the request for bail following a marathon of legal arguments between the defence and prosecution bench.



The judge, who was convinced by the prosecution’s argument that the former fetish priestess may interfere in police investigations when granted bail, ordered that the suspect be taken into custody to reappear on Monday, October 17, 2022.







With a transparent pair of sizable Gucci fashion sunglasses sitting across her eyes, Agradaa, who made it a point to correct prosecutors about her title as “Evangelist Doctor” during her first appearance in the court, rather spotted a pensive mood during the hearing on Thursday.



Her exuberant self, however, came to light once again when she was brought out of the court to be taken away back into police custody.



With her church members available to back her up, the evangelist elevated into praise singing mode.







The police pickup truck that had to take her away had a bit of a challenge navigating through the crowd of singing church members who had swamped the car.



In her parting message to her church leader, one of the church members was heard shouting, “we will die for you, we will die with our last blood.”



Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng was arrested by the police on Sunday, October 9, 2022.



Agradaa, was arrested in connection with allegations of a money-doubling scam she perpetrated against members of her own church.







