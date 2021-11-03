We will deal with you if you misbehave -Sam Okudzeto to Sosu, Dafeamekpor

General News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

A former president of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Samuel Okudzeto, has cautioned Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP of South Dayi, and Francis-Xavier Sosu, Madina MP, over their private member bill that seeks to bring reforms to Ghana’s legal education.



According to him, the disciplinary committee will deal with them by the rules and laws should they "misbehave".



“They have problems, I think they should just go and keep quiet because there can be more troubles than they realised in the fact that we are concerned. If you misbehave, we will deal with you in accordance with the rules and laws that have been laid down,” Asaaseradio.com quoted.



His comments are at the back of a private member bill by two minority Members of Parliament (MPs) seeking an amendment to the Legal Profession Act, 1960, Act 32 to bring reforms to Ghana’s legal education.



Francis-Xavier Sosu and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, are set to file a Private Member’s Bill to this effect.



In their Memo to the Clerk of Parliament, the two lawmakers want the Parliament's assistance to draft a Bill for them to exclude the Chief Justice and other Justices of the Supreme Court from the General Legal Council.



Speaking on AsaaseFM, Sam Okudzeto described the MPs as ‘jokers’ while questioning their understanding of law.



“If they (the two MPs) are lawyers, then their understanding of the law leaves a lot of question.”



“I have been a member of the disciplinary committee for a number of years, I am still there… if I tell you the number of complaints that keep coming there…So I don’t see how the qualified lawyer is going to appear before the court and you say that those for who we are going to appear before do not have any power of control over their training, or education. It’s a joke. I must confess that they are jokers and I don’t know who they are and I don’t want to know who they are,” Okudzeto told Asaase Radio.