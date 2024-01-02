We will deal ruthlessly with you – NDC operative warns Owusu-Bempah over Mahama 'attacks’

Politics of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

James Agbey, an operative of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a strong warning to Ernest Owusu-Bempeh, a deputy communication director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, Owusu-Bempeh, the Executive Director of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited, has been needlessly attacking the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.



In a statement made available to GhanaWeb, James Agbey said that operatives of his party would deal ruthlessly with Owusu-Bempeh if he continues to attack Mahama, a former president of Ghana.



“Politicians have a duty to uphold the highest standards. We are entrusted by the public to safeguard and protect our democracy. Failing to do so and allowing characters like Owusu-Bempah to taint the halls of power risks the very foundation of our democracy.



“It is no secret that this weakling and pathetic stooge is incredibly fixated with the former president. Let me assure him that we have taken notice of him and we're coming for him,” the NDC operative wrote.



He added that, “I, James Agbey, acting on behalf of my colleague operatives in the NDC can assure Owusu-Bempah that the NPP will be sent parking out of the Jubilee House on December 7 through the ballot box, and there's absolutely nothing he can do about that. However, if his likes decide to play the long game, then he should be ready to pay the price for his clownish politics”.



Tuesday 2nd January 2024



NDC Operative warns: We will deal ruthlessly with Owusu-Bempah if his attacks on Mahama continues

I have become aware of yet another dose of Ernest Owusu-Bempah's mindless drivel directed at His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the former president of Ghana.



Ernest Owusu-Bempah infamously has no shame when it comes to disparaging others, but he should make an exception and be ashamed of his recent, continuing attacks on former President John Mahama.



Instead, he continues to prove that he is a man without character and backbone.



His Facebook post yesterday was almost deranged in its utter lack of conviction. Typical of Owusu-Bempah, he once again portrayed President Mahama as a failure, and even went further to assassinate the character of the former president.



I've long been convinced that this Owusu-Bempah boy ought to have his head examined. His blend of nastiness, pettiness and general mental incompetence marked him out as a social misfit.



Indeed, it is quite astonishing just how little Owusu-Bempah cares for anyone but himself yet managed to persuade a decent chunk of NPP insiders that he is fit enough to work as a public servant in a department that was incorporated under the Mahama/Mahama regime .



Owusu-Bempah has got the comfort blanket of Ghana Gas Company Limited to keep him warm and so he feels he is untouchable.



When are these twats in government going to wake up and realise that Ghana isn't their personal property?



That we have such a comical character parading himself as a politcal player is a stain on our country.



Quite clearly, the likes of Owusu-Bempah hasn't figured out yet that picking a curious series of public fights on social media and its related confrontational stunts also reflects his thinking as a public servant.



Politicians have a duty to uphold the highest standards. We are entrusted by the public to safeguard and protect our democracy. Failing to do so and allowing characters like Owusu-Bempah to taint the halls of power risks the very foundation of our democracy.



It is no secret that this weakling and pathetic stooge is incredibly fixated with the former president. Let me assure him that we have taken notice of him and we're coming for him.



I, James Agbey, acting on behalf of my colleague operatives in the NDC can assure Owusu-Bempah that the NPP will be sent parking out of the Jubilee House on December 7 through the ballot box, and there's absolutely nothing he can do about that. However, if his likes decides to play the long game, then he should be ready to pay the price for his clownish politics.



He should toughen up, and hide his face.



Signed:

James Agbey

NDC Operative



