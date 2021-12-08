We will continue to comply with coronavirus restrictions in 2022 - GPRTU

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Richard Yaw Amankwaah, the Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in Charge of Operations, says the Union will continue to comply with government’s restrictions and directives on the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.



Adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols were in the interest of drivers, passengers and the general populace, he said.



“The union will continue to ensure drivers, loading boys, and station masters in particular, continue to observe the protocols,” Mr. Amankwah said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr. Amankwaah said the Union had, so far, complied with all directives and safety protocols, and that it was not in any position to compromise its stance.



He explained that the GPRTU's National Executive Council (NEC) was discussing how to put modalities in place to ensure all branch unions were vaccinated against the viral disease.



“Our members are cooperating with the Government and majority of our drivers have already taken the COVID-19 vaccination,” he added.



Mr. Bismarck Adjin-Frimpong, the Secretary of the Sunyani Main Branch of the Union, said the Union was also collaborating with health facilities to ensure that all drivers in the Sunyani Municipality were vaccinated.



“Some of our drivers were reluctant to take the jab because of alleged reactions and side-effects of the vaccine, but now we have been able to manage the situation and every driver is taking the vaccine,” he said.



Mr. Adjin-Frimpong said the Union had resolved not to allow any GPRTU driver, who failed to take the vaccine, to operate in the Municipality and beyond.



The Government has ordered the police to inspect COVID-19 vaccination cards of all drivers and motorists, effective January 2022, to ensure they were vaccinated against the disease and prevent its spread in the country.



In that regard, the Ghana Health Service has declared December as COVID-19 Vaccination Month to enable more people to take the vaccine.