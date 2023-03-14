‘We will choose knowledgeable people as polling agents in 2024' – John Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he has no doubt that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2024 general elections.



Speaking to party members during his regional tour in the Bono East region, he said that the NDC will concentrate its attention on properly training polling station agents in order to get real-time updates on the election outcomes.



As a result, he announced that the party needs educated people to be trained in the aforementioned exercise.



Mahama further pleaded with the party faithful to cooperate with the leadership of the party on the said activity by sending, if need be, their educated children to be trained to help police the party's interest at the polling station level come 2024.



“I have no doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do or die affair and we will be matching them boot to boot at the polling station.



“When the time comes, we will take names of polling station agents and I plead that we need educated persons who can do at least arithmetic, so, that you can decipher what we really got and to ensure the biometric details match the number of papers in a ballots box.



“It is not about who is older in the party. We need a knowledgeable person who can be trained to undertake the task. You can bring your wards who are educated to be trained for the purpose,” he stressed.



The former president added “with that, when voting ends at 5pm, we will be able to declare our victory by midnight. We would have our results. We won’t sleep on the evening of 7th December till we have assured ourselves of victory.”



Aside Mahama, other contenders for the NDC's upcoming flagbearership contest are: Dr Kwabena Duffour businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah and Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:



















Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:











AM/SARA