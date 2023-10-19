We will campaign against Ashanti NPP MP’s endorsing Dr. Bawumia – Ken's campaign manager

Politics of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has said that they are going to ensure that all the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Ashanti Region who are endorsing the presidential bid of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are removed.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Kwame Owusu, the campaign manager of Kennedy Agyapong, vowed that they would campaign against all the MPs declaring their support for Dr. Bawumia.



He added that he would come up with a list of NPP Ashanti MPs who they were going to remove.



“We would help to remove a lot of NPP Ashanti MPs. We would help remove a lot of MPs. Ken Agyapong does not campaign for only himself; he goes around the country campaigning for others.



“… I, myself, would help ensure that they are removed. Politics is worshipping God. I would help remove all of them. I’m going to prepare the list (of MPs to be removed) myself,” he said.



“We would make sure that we would elect the people who are the bad apples out of the system,” he reiterated.



Kwame Owusu also said that no decision has been taken with regards to the choice of a running mate for Kennedy Agyapong should he win the NPP presidential primaries slated for November 4, 2023.



He, however, noted that Ken would only consider competence when choosing his running mate and not ethnicity.



Watch the interview below:







