We will bury ourselves if the NPP attempts another Ayawaso West – NDC women's organiser

Politics of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hajia Charity Asuoma, Women Organiser for the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Upper East Region, has warned that her party will resist any attempt at electoral fraud and machinations by the ruling party in the next general elections.



According to her, the NDC is bound for victory in 2024 and will fight off any attempt by the New Patriotic Party to thwart their victory.



“We will win the election for you people. We don’t fear anybody, only God. And if they attempt what they did in Techiman and Ayawaso West, we swear we will bury ourselves,” she stated while addressing a Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) programme organized by the Bolgatanga Midwifery College.



The women's organiser accused the Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia government of deceiving Ghanaians, including student nurses.



She, therefore, urged the students to work and ensure the victory of the NDC, noting that the party will work to the benefit of student nurses when voted back into power.



“Dr. Bawumia and Nana Akufo-Addo will not go to heaven. But even now, heaven is rejecting them because they are liars. Please go back to your branches and work. It’s not only in school that you can work. Engage yourself and work hard and let’s kick them out. And restore your allowa[ance] for you. Today some of your colleagues are in the house selling pure water, some are there selling koko because of what they told you. They deceived you people with lies. Holy ghost fire, God punish them,” she said.



During a parliamentary by-election in Ayawaso West Wuoguon in 2019, the NDC accused the NPP of using state security and violence to rig the elections.



In reaction to the incident, former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC warned that his party will face off with the NPP in any such event.



“We are not going to joke in 2020, and I’m sounding a warning to the NPP – we are going to match them boot for boot . . . I want to sound a caution that NDC has a revolutionary root and when it comes to unleashing violence, no one can beat us to that. It is just that we are mindful of this country’s democracy and that is why we must be the first to respect it. That is why we are acting as a party that is docile and respecting the rule of law. But if we believe that the government cannot protect our people and we believe that the government is using its vigilante groups and illegal forces to intimidate and harass and injure our people, then we may have to advise ourselves," Mr Mahama said ahead of the 2020 elections.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:









GA/BOG