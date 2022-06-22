We will be out of jobs by July 15 – Community police staff lament

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Community Police Protection Personnel in the Central Region are to be laid off as their appointment ends on July 15, 2022.



Speaking in an interview with EIB, Yaw Boagyan, the aggrieved personnel said they were expecting a renewal of their appointment but nothing has been done so far.



They said they are afraid of losing their job since no communication has been given to them as to when authorities will renew their appointment.



“If the government won’t renew our appointment they should inform us so that we know what to do next, than be in the service without any communication.



“We are even suspecting some of our colleagues have received their letters to lay down their tools and leave the service when their time is due,” they stated.



According to them, the Government promised during the 2020 election that they will be recruited into the Ghana Police Service permanently but nothing has since been said to them.



They also added that most of them have been rejected after applying to join the Ghana Police Service after purchasing the recruitment form.



Meanwhile, Government is owing them three months in arrears.



“We have been trained to perform many duties as community police officers including how to fire guns and arrest offenders. So it has always been our hope that we will be employed into the service,” one of them narrated.



They are, however, appealing to the government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to recruit them into the police service since that was what they were promised