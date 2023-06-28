We were not contacted when police officer collapsed at Ho stadium – Ambulance Service

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Ambulance Service has said it was not informed about the final Division Two League match between Home Star FC and Inter Allies FC played at the Ho Sports stadium in the Volta Region over the weekend.



A policeman collapsed at the Ho Sports Stadium during the match on Sunday, 25 June 2023, and died upon arrival at the hospital.



Reacting to the incident, the National Ambulance Service indicated they were not informed about the football game.



According to the ambulance service, neither the National Sports Authority (NSA) or the Football Association in the Volta Region contacted it prior to the football game at the Ho stadium.



Speaking to Class 91.3 FM’s Volta Regional Correspondent Kingsley Attitsogbui, the Volta Regional Commander of the National Ambulance Service, Kingsley Bright Manu, disclosed both the Volta Regional Football Association and the NSA have not requested for the services of his outfit since he took over as Regional Commander.



Mr Manu, however, revealed that other districts including; Hohoe, Kpando, Sogakope and Keta request for their services each time they have events.



He advised individuals and groups who organise events in the region to request for the services of his outfit to avoid losing lives during emergencies.



Mr Manu condemned the practice of holding events without inviting the ambulance service.



“Emergency is an emergency, no one knows when the unfortunate will happen. It is wrong practice not to have invited the ambulance service to such an event,” he said.



The policeman, Phillip Nil Tayie Lomotey, who was a match commissioner and a member of the Ho Municipal Football Committee, collapsed and died while watching the game.



He also used to be a referee.



There was, however, no ambulance available to attend to the police officer.



Eyewitnesses say, despite the presence of the Red Cross, they were unable to attend to the deceased when he collapsed because his colleague police officers decided to carry him in a pickup to the hospital without administering any first aid.



The police officer was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.



Speaking to Torgbui Ahorgo on the Ho 92.5 FM's Adanu Morning Show, Monday, 26 June 2023, the Chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association, (VRFA), Daniel Agbogah, expressed the FA’s shock at the demise of the police officer.



"We are very saddened by the demise of Mr Philip Nil Tayie Lomotey popularly called PNT. He was a lovely person who related well with all of us. He was a former referee and currently a match commissioner and an executive member of the Ho Municipal Football Association,” he remarked.