We welcome the implementation of Ghana card as E-passport - NPP-USA

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: Prince Adjei, Contributor

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, led by Ghana’s High Commissioner in Canada, and acting in the stead of the Vice President, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, participated in the key ceremony at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal, Canada.



The ceremony confirmed and recognized Ghana’s National Identification Card (the Ghana Card) as a valid and globally accepted e-passport or identification card. This makes the Ghana Card an alternative yet legitimate and internationally recognized traveling document for Ghanaians traveling to Ghana effective Tuesday, March 1, 2022.



Ghanaian diasporas and even Ghanaian residents who travel abroad would have the option of using their passports or their Ghana cards to travel to Ghana. And just like using the Ghana passport, those Ghanaians who travel with the Ghana Card to Ghana will not need a visa.



Very often many Ghanaians in the diaspora find themselves stranded at the airport because of expired passports. As an active organization in the United States that is known to be affiliated with the ruling government, we get hundreds of calls every month from Ghanaians in the diaspora who need urgent assistance to resolve passport issues or risk losing thousands of dollars in tickets or risk missing important family gatherings. In all these cases, the leadership of NPP-USA is forced to make frantic calls to get help for such people, many of which come to painful ends.



These are some of the real reasons why NPP-USA finds this endeavor relieving, and thus, joins Ghanaians in the diaspora to welcome the implementation of the Ghana Card as an e-passport and as a valid and alternative travel document.



Recently, the government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration implemented the Supreme Court ruling that enshrines the Ghanaian identity of Ghanaians who have been naturalized in another country. Ghanaians who adopt another identity do not lose their Ghanaian identity because of naturalization. Such Ghanaians no longer need to apply for dual citizenship. They can simply hold on to their Ghanaian passports as well as that of their newly acquired nationality.



These developments are further proof of the government’s commitment to fully integrate dual citizens of Ghanaian descent as part of the larger Ghanaian society.



We are equally excited about Ghana's digital journey that is being spearheaded by Vice President H.E. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia. Building a modern, robust economy and fighting corruption at the same time will rest on a successful digital strategy.

We would also like to use this opportunity to encourage the National Identification Authority (NIA) to set up kiosks at the Kotoka International Airport where thousands of arriving and departing Ghanaian diasporas can acquire the Ghana card. This will greatly ease the process of registering Ghanaians abroad and make the Ghana Card readily accessible and available to Ghanaian diasporas.



In addition to providing kiosks at the airport, we also call on the NIA to embark on an immediate registration of Ghanaians abroad working in tandem with the various Ghanaian Embassies across the globe. To ensure efficient and expedited registration exercise, we call on the NIA to also work closely with identifiable Ghanaian organizations abroad including professional associations, churches, social and ethnic associations and political parties.



NPP-USA applauds the government of President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his able Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for this great initiative and thinking ahead of the digital curve and most importantly, for their continuous show of support and belief in Ghanaians abroad.