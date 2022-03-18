We warned Free SHS will create problems for Ghana – IMANI

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Branttie says IMANI warned govt will be having funding issues



Reality has now caught up with govt – Branttie



Free SHS should be reviewed – Prof Adai



Director of Strategy at IMANI Africa, Selorm Branttie, has stated that the problems his outfit foresaw in the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy are beginning to emanate.



According to him, IMANI Africa warned that the government was going to have challenges funding the Free SHS policy, myjoyonline.com reports.



Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, the director of strategy said, the current issues with the policy is “a kind of IMANI told you so” moment.



“… 10 years ago when this policy was mooted during the campaign of the NPP in the 2012 election, IMANI sounded a very big warning about the fact that this was a kind of a trojan horse that will bring complications in the future.



“… unfortunately, the reality has caught up with us and we now have to grapple with very hard decisions because we have nurtured this kind of freebie mentality to be pervasive in the psyche of the modern Ghanaian parent,” Branttie is quoted.



Selorm Branttie made these remarks reacting to comments made by a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, and former Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Prof Stephen Adei, for the government to reconsider the SHS policy.



Kennedy Osei Nyarko said that the free SHS policy should be suspended together with other social intervention policies such as school feeding, Planting for Food and Jobs, and the Nation Builders Corps programmes as well as payment of the teacher and nursing trainee allowances, in other for the government to get the funds to implement other policies.



Prof Stephen Adei stated that the flagship programme which cost about GH¢7.5 annually should be reviewed because it has stretched the already impacted economy.